Bengaluru corporator tests positive for Covid-19

Health workers reached there in an ambulance and gave him a personal protection gear to wear and he was taken to a designated hospital.

Updated: May 30, 2020 15:31 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
The JDS corporator said he would quarantine himself as per the regulations.
The JDS corporator said he would quarantine himself as per the regulations.(REUTERS)
         

A city corporator in Bengaluru was sent into quarantine on Saturday after he tested positive for the coronavirus infection, officials said.

“Yes, I have tested positive,” Padarayanapura municipal ward corporator Imran Pasha told some news channels.

The JDS corporator said he would quarantine himself as per the regulations.

The entire area where Pasha lives was cordoned off.

Health workers reached there in an ambulance and gave him a personal protection gear to wear and he was taken to a designated hospital.

Reacting to the development, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka claimed Pasha hardly paid heed to the COVID-19 regulations.

“He rushes to all those places wherever there are positive cases...,” Ashoka told reporters.

Padarayanapura was declared as a containment zone earlier with a few cases coming to the fore.

It was in this area where some policemen and health workers were attacked when they went to quarantine a few primary and secondary contacts of a COVID-19 patient about a month ago.

Following the incident, about 125 people were arrested, and later quarantined after a few of them tested positive.

