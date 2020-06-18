e-paper
Covid-19: Karnataka to observe ‘Mask Day’ today

“We are celebrating ‘Mask Day’ at all district headquarters today. We have organised a walk from Vidhana Soudha (to Cubbon Park) to create awareness about the importance of wearing a mask as a preventive measure against Covid-19,” chief minsiter BS Yediyurappa told media persons.

bengaluru Updated: Jun 18, 2020 09:35 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bengaluru
As many as 7,530 people have detected positive for Covid-19 in Karnataka, of which 94 people have succumbed to the infection till date, as per the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.
As many as 7,530 people have detected positive for Covid-19 in Karnataka, of which 94 people have succumbed to the infection till date, as per the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. (AP file photo. Representative image)
         

With Karnataka observing ‘Mask Day’ today, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the state has organised a walk from Vidhana Soudha to Cubbon Park to create awareness about the importance of wearing a mask as a preventive measure against Covid-19.

“We are celebrating ‘Mask Day’ at all district headquarters today. We have organised a walk from Vidhana Soudha (to Cubbon Park) to create awareness about the importance of wearing a mask as a preventive measure against Covid-19,” Yediyurappa told media persons here.

Earlier, the Chief Minister has said that film actors and sports personalities will take part in the event and it will be celebrated in all taluks as well.”We will take strict action against those who are not maintaining social distancing. A fine of Rs 200 will be imposed on those for not wearing a mask in public places,” he had said.

As many as 7,530 people have detected positive for Covid-19 in Karnataka, of which 94 people have succumbed to the infection till date, as per the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

