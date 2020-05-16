e-paper
Home / Bengaluru / Covid-19 lockdown: Karnataka asks industries to commence operations

Covid-19 lockdown: Karnataka asks industries to commence operations

Principal Secretary of Industries Department Gaurav Gupta, said the state government is committed to support the industrial sector which is facing the brunt of the pandemic.

bengaluru Updated: May 16, 2020 18:34 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bengaluru
Karnataka Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar emphasised on bringing back the credit flow and introducing liberal schemes to support working capital requirement of the MSME sector.
Karnataka Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar emphasised on bringing back the credit flow and introducing liberal schemes to support working capital requirement of the MSME sector.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image )
         

Karnataka Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Saturday asked the state’s industrial sector which has remained shut for over 50 days due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown to commence operations under new norms such as social distancing and use of masks and sanitisers.

Participating in a video conference organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Shettar said the Covid-19 pandemic continued to affect normal life in the country.

“Yet, we have to open up our economic activities through strict measures of social distancing and other hygienic practices,” the minister was quoted as saying in a press release.

Shettar said the package announced by the Centre and the State for the revival of the MSMEs will bring the much- needed dynamism to the economy and enable them emerge from the current phase out with more strength, the press release said.

The government was in constant touch with industries, Shettar said, adding “in our State we have already partially opened manufacturing and economic activities as per guidelines set by the Ministry of Home Affairs...and more segments will be opening up.” The minister emphasised on bringing back the credit flow and introducing liberal schemes to support working capital requirement of the MSME sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary of Industries Department Gaurav Gupta, said the State government is committed to support the industrial sector which is facing the brunt of the pandemic.

“There is no restriction of the industries sector employing 100 per cent of their human resources keeping in mind the safety norms. The department will make all efforts to bring back the workers who have migrated,” he added.

In his introductory speech, Ullas Kamath, Chairman of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry- Karnataka state council, said during the lockdown period FICCI was in constant touch with the government and the Industries department.

