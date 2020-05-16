e-paper
Covid-19 lockdown: Karnataka courts to remain closed till June 6

The news came to light after the Registrar General Rajendra Badamikar rolled out a notification on the same.

bengaluru Updated: May 16, 2020 15:18 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bengaluru
According to the Health Ministry, Karnataka so far has recorded 987 positive cases of coronavirus, out of which 460 have been cured and 35 have died.
District judiciary, family courts, labour courts and industrial tribunals in Karnataka will remain closed till June 6.

“As per this office Notifications dated 25.03.2020, 16.04.2020 and 30.04.2020, the closure of all the District Judiciary, Family Courts, Labour Courts and Industrial Tribunals in the State upto 16.05.2020 were notified. Further, the period of closure of all the District Judiciary, Family Courts, Labour Courts and Industrial Tribunals in the State is hereby extended till 06.06.2020 for the purpose of Section 4 of the Limitation Act, 1963,” read the notification.

