Covid lockdown: Second intrastate train leaves from Bengaluru for Mysuru

Covid lockdown: Second intrastate train leaves from Bengaluru for Mysuru

The passengers including children and women were going through temperature check-up at the railway station before boarding the train.

bengaluru Updated: May 22, 2020 15:07 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bengaluru
The Railway authorities applauded the passengers while the train was departing from the station.
The second intrastate train, Bengaluru-Mysuru Daily Special Express, left from Kanteerava Sangolli Rayanna Station here for Mysuru on Friday, said South Western Railway.

