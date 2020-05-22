Covid lockdown: Second intrastate train leaves from Bengaluru for Mysuru
The second intrastate train, Bengaluru-Mysuru Daily Special Express, left from Kanteerava Sangolli Rayanna Station here for Mysuru on Friday, said South Western Railway.
The passengers including children and women were going through temperature check-up at the railway station before boarding the train.
The Railway authorities applauded the passengers while the train was departing from the station.
