‘Don’t think PM wants to destabilise Karnataka govt’: Deve Gowda

Senior JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Monday said he did not think Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished to destabilise the ruling coalition in Karnataka, but sought to know whether BJP chief Amit Shah was guiding the state unit to do so.

“Whether the party president (Shah) is guiding them or... I don’t think the Prime Minister wants to destabilise... he has got some responsibility,” Gowda told reporters in Bengaluru.

However, attempts were being made by the BJP’s state unit under the leadership of its chief BS Yeddyurappa, the JD(S) supremo alleged. “...BJP is a national party, if the state party (unit) is moving forward, in other words it means they have the permission of the central party.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “The state unit normally... the leader of the opposition and the party (state) president (Yeddyurapa) who was there for three days as chief minister, naturally he has been hurt, having lost the gaddi (seat) of chief minister in three days, so it is natural...”

Yeddyurappa, the leader of the single largest party, took over as CM following the May 2018 polls that threw up a hung verdict. But with defeat staring him in the face, he announced his decision to quit on the floor of the Assembly during the May 19 floor test.

Gowda’s comments gains significance as several coalition leaders, including coordination committee chief and former CM Siddaramaiah, had charged Modi along with Shah with trying to destabilise the coalition government, as they fear getting just three our four seats in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

“Not only state leaders of BJP, central leaders of the party, including Modi,Shah and central ministers were involved in attempts to destabilise the coalition government,” he had alleged soon after the recent Congress Legisltature Party meeting, amid alleged attempts by BJP to poach its MLAs.

Stating that the coalition government was in a ‘coma’, BJP had expressed doubts whether CM HD Kumaraswamy would even present his government’s second budget on February 8. Senior BJP leader and former deputy CM R Ashoka had claimed that 20 to 25 disgruntled MLAs of the alliance were out of reach of their leaders.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 20:39 IST