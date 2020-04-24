e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bengaluru / Funeral of Covid-19 victim held amid protest in Karnataka

Funeral of Covid-19 victim held amid protest in Karnataka

The authorities had earlier decided to hold the cremation at Pachanady, but changed their plans after stiff opposition from the local residents there.

bengaluru Updated: Apr 24, 2020 13:57 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mangaluru
Bengaluru: An aerial view shows Isckon Temple during the nationwide lockdwon to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI22-04-2020_000146A)
Bengaluru: An aerial view shows Isckon Temple during the nationwide lockdwon to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI22-04-2020_000146A)(PTI)
         

The funeral of a 75-year-old woman, who died of Covid-19, was held amid opposition from local people in Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka, police said on Friday.

The final rites of the woman from Kasba village were held at the Hindu Rudrabhoomi at Kaikunje near Bantwal town, about 30 kms from here, on Thursday night under strict police protection, even as local people who feared risk to their health raised protests, they said.

The funeral was held as per the protocol for Covid-19 deaths, police said.

The authorities had earlier decided to hold the cremation at Pachanady, but changed their plans after stiff opposition from the local residents there.

Local MLA Bharath Y Shetty denied reports that he had objected to the cremation at Pachanady.

There will not be any danger to the local people if Covid-19 victims are cremated in their places, he said in a post on social media.

Such protests due to misconception about spread of coronavirus had been witnessed in some other parts of the country, including in Chennai, and the governments have warned of action against those opposing cremation or burial of Covid-19 patients.

tags
top news
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
‘Encouraging results’: Delhi CM on plasma therapy trials for coronavirus
‘Encouraging results’: Delhi CM on plasma therapy trials for coronavirus
Covid-19: This is why Mumbai is reporting high number of positive cases
Covid-19: This is why Mumbai is reporting high number of positive cases
No coercive action against Arnab Goswami for 3 weeks, orders Supreme Court
No coercive action against Arnab Goswami for 3 weeks, orders Supreme Court
First version of Apple-Google contact tracing API to be available next week
First version of Apple-Google contact tracing API to be available next week
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
US military may soon use electric combat vehicles for stealth operations
US military may soon use electric combat vehicles for stealth operations
Gujarat cases jump 4x, economists ask to lift lockdown: Top 5 stories from HT
Gujarat cases jump 4x, economists ask to lift lockdown: Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news