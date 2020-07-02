e-paper
Home / Bengaluru / Karnataka hikes salaries of contractual MBBS doctors

Karnataka hikes salaries of contractual MBBS doctors

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu urged contract doctors to continue offering their services amid their demand for regularisation of services.

bengaluru Updated: Jul 02, 2020 21:06 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Jasra Afreen
Bengaluru
The state government has hiked the salary of contractual doctors from Rs 45000 to Rs 60000 per month.
The state government has hiked the salary of contractual doctors from Rs 45000 to Rs 60000 per month.(Photo by Waseem Andrabi/ Hindustan Times)
         

Karnataka Health Department on Thursday permitted District Health Departments to appoint doctors with MBBS, on a contractual basis with permission of concerned District Health Officers and Commissioners, a statement said.

The state government has also hiked the salary of contractual doctors from Rs 45000 to Rs 60000 per month.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu urged contract doctors to continue offering their services amid their demand for regularisation of services.

“I request the contract doctors with folded hands to continue offering their services. With regard to their two demands, one of salary hike and the other being permanency, I assure all of them that I stand with them and their requests will definitely be fulfilled,” said Sriramulu.

The Chief Minister had also discussed about the two issues yesterday and agreed to facilitate the pay hike, he added.

