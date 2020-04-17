e-paper
Karnataka to buy 2 lakh rapid test kits for Covid-19 detection

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other senior officials were present at the task force meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan.

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 13:32 IST
Moreover, 250 kiosks will be set up in the state to collect saliva samples of a person with Covid-19 symptoms. Such kiosks will be launched one-by-one in taluks of the state.
The Karnataka government has announced the purchase of an additional two lakh rapid test kits for Covid-19 detection at a task force meeting on Thursday.

The Chinese government has agreed to supply rapid test kits to an officially listed company, which will increase the number of tests once it arrives, Ashwathnarayan said.

Moreover, 250 kiosks will be set up in the state to collect saliva samples of a person with Covid-19 symptoms. Such kiosks will be launched one-by-one in taluks of the state. Ashwathnarayan explained that this would increase the sample collection process and prevent the spread of disease.

Ashwathnarayan said the purchase of the required 25,000 RT-PCR kits was also approved.

He stated that Covid-19 patients should be treated at government-appointed hospitals. A separate coronavirus helpline will be made operational to address the queries of people, Ashwathnarayan said.

During Ramadan, it has been decided not to allow mass prayers, he said. And added that tracing of cases related to the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi has been completed in the state.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

