e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bengaluru / Coronavirus lockdown: Liquor worth Rs 197 crore sold in Karnataka on second day

Coronavirus lockdown: Liquor worth Rs 197 crore sold in Karnataka on second day

Liquor sales had resumed in Karnataka on Monday after a 41 day gap following the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

bengaluru Updated: May 06, 2020 10:17 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Bengaluru
Ghaziabad, India - May 05, 2020: A long queue of people outside a liquor shop after relaxations allowed their opening, at Meerut road, in Ghaziabad, India, on Tuesday, May 05, 2020. (Photo by )
Ghaziabad, India - May 05, 2020: A long queue of people outside a liquor shop after relaxations allowed their opening, at Meerut road, in Ghaziabad, India, on Tuesday, May 05, 2020. (Photo by )(Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
         

The second day of liquor sales in Karnataka on Tuesday after easing of lockdown curbs saw a nearly five-fold jump in earnings, with Rs 197 crore worth spirits being sold.

According to top Excise Department officials, 4.21 lakh cases of Indian-made liquor, comprising 36.37 lakh litres, worth Rs 182 crore and 7.02 lakh litres of beer in 0.90 lakh cases worth Rs 15 crore was sold on Tuesday.

On Monday, when sales resumed in the state, Rs 45 crore worth liquor was sold.

“We had never expected such a record sale. It’s unprecedented,” an Excise official who did not wish to be named told PTI.

Liquor sales had resumed in Karnataka on Monday after a 41 day gap following the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 49,000-mark, death toll at 1,694
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 49,000-mark, death toll at 1,694
30 Covid-19 vaccines in different stages of development: Scientists to PM Modi
30 Covid-19 vaccines in different stages of development: Scientists to PM Modi
‘It’s possible there’ll be some’: Trump admits US reopening will cost more lives
‘It’s possible there’ll be some’: Trump admits US reopening will cost more lives
Named in MeToo post, 14-yr-old in Gurugram kills himself, say police
Named in MeToo post, 14-yr-old in Gurugram kills himself, say police
Aarogya Setu responds to hacker’s claim of privacy issue
Aarogya Setu responds to hacker’s claim of privacy issue
Don’t agree with Kohli that focus not on ODIs in 2020: Nehra
Don’t agree with Kohli that focus not on ODIs in 2020: Nehra
Watch: Five-year-old stopped by cops for driving was out to buy Lamborghini
Watch: Five-year-old stopped by cops for driving was out to buy Lamborghini
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeToo

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper