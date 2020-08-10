Loss in Karnataka due to floods estimated to be Rs 3,500-4,000 cr: Minister

bengaluru

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 15:11 IST

According to preliminary estimates, loss due to torrential rains and floods in several parts of Karnataka so far is to the tune of Rs 3,500-4,000 crore and the state government will seek immediate relief from the Centre, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Monday.

In the absence of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who is undergoing treatment for Covid, Ashoka along with Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai is attending the video conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the flood situation in several parts of the country.

“...according to estimates by our officials the loss may be to the tune of Rs 3,500 to 4,000 crore so far, this is not final...crops have been damaged in about 80,000 acre so far, we have got all the information from the officials, we will place it before the Prime Minister,” Ashoka said.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting with the Prime Minister, he said, this is only an estimate so far, there may be more floods and damages, we will seek an ad hoc amount so that it will be helpful in taking immediate measures and provide adequate relief.

“We will also seek relief for the total loss that has happened, based on how much the Centre gives we will see what needs to be done...in the coming days a proper survey will be done and a report will be sent (to the Centre),” he said.

Several parts of Malnad, coastal and interior Karnataka has been ravaged by torrential rains causing floods and landslides, affecting lives and properties.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said information will be given to the Prime Minister regarding the flood situation in various districts.

“We will make the Prime Minister aware of the situation and try to get more relief,” he said.