Mayawati campaigns in Karnataka election, says Congress and BJP trying to end reservation

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday called on people of Karnatakato reject the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party in the May 12 assembly polls, as both parties were opposed to the interests of the oppressed classes in the country.

Addressing a rally in Mysuru, Mayawati, whose party has tied up with the Janata Dal (Secular), appealed to Dalits, Adivasis and Other Backward Classes in the state to not get swayed by the Congress and BJP as they were trying to end reservations.

“The Mandal Commission submitted its report during the Congress’s rein, but they did not implement it. Even the BJP opposed the report and had held protests against it. But it was the through our agitations that the VP Singh government was pressured into implementing it,” Mayawati said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said while both the Congress and BJP were increasingly privatizing services in the country, by not bringing in reservations in the private sector they were ensuring that the upper castes benefitted from these policies.

The chief of the BSP, which has filed 22 nominations for the upcoming polls, said the Congress was particularly culpable in this regard because it had governed the nation for the majority of the past 70 years. “BR Ambedkar’s supporters had demanded that he should be given Bharat Ratna, but unfortunately the Congress, which today tries to woo Dalits, did not do this,” she said.

Regarding BJP, Mayawati said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made tall promises in the lead up to the Lok Sabha polls in 2014. “Modi said ‘naa kuch khayenge, naa khilayenge’…but unfortunately Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya have taken the wind out of this,” she said, issuing a warning that “the BJP wants to win the elections using its casteist, communal and poisonous politics in the state, like it did in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan.”

According to the BSP chief, even OBCs were facing atrocities recently, and that religious minorities, too, had not benefited from the policies of the central governments. “Poverty, unemployment and inflation have been increasing thanks to the bad economic policies of the central governments led by these parties.”

“The reason this situation persists is that the Congress and BJP, which have governed the country for the majority of the past 70 years, have come to power thanks to the financial help of capitalists. When they come to power, they try to give back to this class,” Mayawati said.

Citing the suicide of Dalit scholar Rohit Vemula, the assault on Dalits in Una and other similar incidents, Mayawati said this showed the orientation of the current government. “You must not get swayed by the false promises of the Congress and BJP and work to ensure that this alliance comes to power,” she said.