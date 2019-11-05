e-paper
Railway Board gives clearance to establish Bengaluru suburban rail

Assuring Bengaluru residents, Union minister of state Suresh Angadi said he will make all efforts with Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to ensure the implementation of Bengaluru suburban rail at the earliest.

bengaluru Updated: Nov 05, 2019 09:03 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Bengaluru
The 148 km Bengaluru suburban rail proposal with four corridors has been a much delayed project, languishing for decades.
The Railway Board on Monday gave clearance to establish Bengaluru suburban rail, said Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi.

“In order to fast track the Bengaluru Suburban Rail, the extended railway board met today and gave its clearance,” tweeted Angadi.

Assuring Bengaluru residents, Angadi said he will make all efforts with Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to ensure the implementation of Bengaluru suburban rail at the earliest.

Thanking Angadi, Bengluru South MP Tejasvi Surya tweeted, “Karnataka is lucky to have him (Angadi) handling the railway ministry.”

Surya expressed hope that Bengaluru suburban rail will be completed during Angadi’s tenure and help the city dwellers achieve ease of living.

The 148 km Bengaluru suburban rail proposal with four corridors has been a much delayed project, languishing for decades.

The four proposed corridors include KSR Bengaluru city to Devanahalli, Chikkabanavara to Yeshwantpur to Byappanahalli, Heelalige to Yelahanka to Rajanukunte and Kengeri to KSR Bengaluru to Whitefield.

