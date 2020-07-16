e-paper
Home / Bengaluru / Sachin Pilot’s future is in Congress only: Veerappa Moily

Sachin Pilot’s future is in Congress only: Veerappa Moily

On July 14, Congress party had sacked Sachin Pilot from the post of Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and also from PCC president.

bengaluru Updated: Jul 16, 2020 12:15 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bengaluru
Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily further said that Pilot could not become chief minister as in Congress, the high command sends an observer and opinion of MLAs is ascertained, be it in Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan.
Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily further said that Pilot could not become chief minister as in Congress, the high command sends an observer and opinion of MLAs is ascertained, be it in Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan.(HT file photo)
         

Former union minister and Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily on Wednesday said that if at all there is a political future for Sachin Pilot it is in the Congress party.

While speaking to ANI, Moily said Sachin Pilot achieved everything by being in Congress party.

“Sachin Pilot became MP, union minister in UPA-II, PCC president in Rajasthan and Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Whatever grievances you have, it needs to be resolved within the forum of the party. There is no hurry for Sachin Pilot. If at all there is a future for him it is in the Congress party. He has to realise that. He says he won’t join BJP, it is good,” Moily said.

The former Union Minister Moily further said that Pilot could not become Chief Minister as in Congress, the high command sends an observer and opinion of MLAs is ascertained, be it in Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan.

“The leader who enjoys the support of elected MLAs is made Chief Minister,” Moily said.



The Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil over the past few days. State Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs. The Congress government in the state is facing a political crisis after simmering differences between Pilot and Ashok Gehlot came out in the open.

A controversy broke out in Rajasthan after Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG in the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state. (ANI)

