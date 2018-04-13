Amidst political attack on him by the Opposition in Uttar Pradesh over an alleged gang rape of a minor girl by a BJP legislator and later death of her father in a judicial custody having been allegedly attacked by the legislator’s brother, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ma Baglamukhi temple at Peetambara Shaktipeeth, Datia, more than 400 kilometers north of Bhopal on Thursday morning.

Yogi Adityanath spent more than half an hour at the temple where he performed pooja and visited several temples on the premises. There was a tight security arrangement.He landed there on a chopper and from the helipad he reached the temple in a motorcade. He left the temple before noon.

Devouts visiting the temple and media persons were not allowed to enter the temple for more than 3 hours given security reasons as all the four gates of the temple were closed. However, when local journalists hurled a question on him while he was returning as to why the main accused in Unnao gang rape incident the BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was not arrested CM hardly paid any attention to the question while the security personnel present there shoved the journalists, said official sources.

“I have come from Kanpur along with my wife to have a darshan of Ma Baglamukhi but found the gates closed. When inquired policemen here told me we couldn’t be allowed to enter the temple till the UP CM was inside the temple. I have been visiting the temple for a long time but have not scene such a chaotic situation before”, said Aniruddh Kumar Dubey, a devot to journalists.

Collector in charge Datia Ashish Kumar Gupta said the gates were closed in view of VIP security but were opened at regular intervals for visitors to have a dharshan in groups.

Pt Chandramohan Dixit, the priest at the temple who helped the CM perform pooja said, “It was his maiden visit to the temple as the CM of Uttar Pradesh. His guru Mahant Avaidyanath also used to come here.”

The priest said people including politicians visiting the temple had their own wishes which they wanted to be fulfilled with blessings of the presiding deity. However, it was an individual matter close to their heart as to what they pray for. “Ma Baglamukhi has immense power to bless people facing any crisis or otherwise”, he added.

“Aaj Datia Madhya Pradesh me Baglamukhi Mandir me Ma Peetambara Shaktipeeth ke darshan kiye”, tweeted Yogi Adityanath in the evening.

State Congress chief spokesperson KK Mishra said, “Peetambara peeth is known for visiting politicians who face any kind of crisis in their life. The timing of Yogi Adityanath’s visit to the temple also suggests he went there to seek Ma Baglamukhi Devi’s blessings to overcome the political crisis he is facing at the moment due to poor law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. However, instead of visiting MP temples he should focus on bettering law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.”

State BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said, “The visit of Yogi Adityanath to the temple was a visit like other devouts’ visits to the temple. Nothing should be read between the lines.”