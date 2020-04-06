e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bhopal / Bhopal reports 54 coronavirus cases after 14 more test positive

Bhopal reports 54 coronavirus cases after 14 more test positive

The new patients comprise employees of the health department and police personnel, Chief Medical and Health Officer Sudhir Deharia said.

bhopal Updated: Apr 06, 2020 16:11 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bhopal
Some other health officials engaged in combating the deadly virus also tested positive for the disease in the state capital.
Some other health officials engaged in combating the deadly virus also tested positive for the disease in the state capital.(ANI file photo)
         

The number of coronavirus cases in Bhopal has gone up to 54, with 14 more patients being found in the Madhya Pradesh capital in the last 12 hours, an official said on Monday.

The new patients comprise employees of the health department and police personnel, Chief Medical and Health Officer Sudhir Deharia said.

Out of the total 54 patients, two have been discharged after recovery, he said, adding that one of the victims died during treatment at a private hospital on Sunday night.

In the past one week, two IAS officers posted in the state health department, including a principal secretary, have tested positive for coronavirus.

Some other health officials engaged in combating the deadly virus also tested positive for the disease in the state capital.

tags
top news
President, MPs, ministers take a pay cut for 1 year, say it is a message
President, MPs, ministers take a pay cut for 1 year, say it is a message
Live| Have quarantined over 25,000 Tablighi Jamaat workers, contacts: Govt
Live| Have quarantined over 25,000 Tablighi Jamaat workers, contacts: Govt
Nod to Tablighi Jamaat gathering should have been denied, says Sharad Pawar
Nod to Tablighi Jamaat gathering should have been denied, says Sharad Pawar
Amid coronavirus crisis, a look at countries untouched by the deadly contagion
Amid coronavirus crisis, a look at countries untouched by the deadly contagion
Pakistan opens its first drive-through Covid-19 testing facility
Pakistan opens its first drive-through Covid-19 testing facility
Zoom: Privacy concerns around this viral video conferencing app
Zoom: Privacy concerns around this viral video conferencing app
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
Why Mumbai’s lack of isolation beds could pose problems in battling Covid-19 pandemic
Why Mumbai’s lack of isolation beds could pose problems in battling Covid-19 pandemic
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

bhopal news