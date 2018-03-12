State assembly witnessed uproarious scenes for about one and a half hours on Monday over a Congress MLA’s reported objectionable remarks over media during proceedings of the state assembly a few days back.

As the Opposition and the treasury benches locked horns there were charges and counter charges flying thick and fast and muscle-flexing too forcing the speaker Dr Sitasharan Sharma to adjourn the House at least twice before the lunch hours.

However, the speaker kept silent over the Opposition’s claim that he had ruled expunging of the reported remarks made by the Congress MLA Jitu Patwari and the treasury benches’ claims that the remarks were not expunged. When asked by media persons later, speaker said he would not like to comment on what had happened in the House (regarding expunging of remarks).

Patwari had allegedly used some derogatory words against the media during a heated debate on the government’s reply to his question a few days back regarding money spent by the state government on advertisement and publicity in the past few years.

Immediately after the question hour on Monday BJP MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia moved a breach of privilege notice saying the Congress MLA Jitu Patwari’s remarks against media was an insult to the House.

Parliamentary affairs minister Narottam Mishra alleged the MLA had attacked the media deliberately to intimidate it so that media didn’t raise any issue relating to his alleged omission and commission.

Leader Opposition Ajay Singh asked how a breach of privilege motion could be moved on such remarks which were expunged at the speaker’s instructions. Congress MLAs Ramnivas Rawat, Arif Aqueel, Sunderlal Tiwri, Sachin Yadav and several others spoke in the similar vein.

Rawat said if the MLA’s words had really hurt anybody he would like to tender his apology for the same. Several MLAs couldn’t be heard in the din even as there was a spar between the two sides at the top of their voice and some MLAs flexing their muscles.

Speaker Dr Sitasharan Sharma referred the notice to the committee of privileges of the state assembly.