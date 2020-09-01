e-paper
Home / Bhopal / Covid-19: No Sunday lockdown in MP; movie halls, pools to remain shut till Sept 30

Covid-19: No Sunday lockdown in MP; movie halls, pools to remain shut till Sept 30

Social events, political rallies and sports events with a cap of 100 attendees will also be allowed from September 21.

bhopal Updated: Sep 01, 2020 20:58 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
Cinema halls and swimming pools will continue to remain shut till September 30(PTI)
         

After the Centre’s Unlock 4 guidelines, the Madhya Pradesh government on Monday announced withdrawal of statewide lockdown on Sundays, but cinema halls and swimming pools will continue to remain shut till September 30.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra said there would be no lockdown on Sundays now after the Union Ministry for Home Affairs issued Unlock 4 guidelines.

He said social events, political rallies and sports events with a cap of 100 attendees will also be allowed from September 21.

“There would be no lockdown in the state without the Centre’s permission now. The lockdown can only be imposed in containment zones,” he said.

Mishra said the government has decided that industries can now operate with 100 per cent staff capacity.

Besides, no e-passes will be required for entry and exit in the state, he said.

The home minister said religious places and shopping malls have been opened while open air theatres will be allowed to function from September 21.

However, cinema halls and swimming pools will continue to remain shut till September 30, he said.

Mishra said students from Class 9 to 12, except those from containment zones, can voluntarily go to schools to seek guidance from their teachers from September 21.

