bihar election 2020
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: 7.69 per cent turnout till 9am in final phase polling

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: 7.69 per cent turnout till 9am in final phase polling

As per data provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the maximum turnout of 10.67 per cent was recorded in Araria district, while Kathihar district saw the least at 5.36 per cent.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 11:00 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Polling for the third phase in 78 constituencies across 78 districts started at 7am.
Polling for the third phase in 78 constituencies across 78 districts started at 7am. (ANI file photo)
         

With the third and final phase of voting in the assembly election in Bihar underway, a 7.69 per cent voter turnout was recorded out of an electorate strength of 2.35 crore till 9am on Saturday.

Polling for the third phase in 78 constituencies across 78 districts started at 7am.

As per data provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the maximum turnout of 10.67 per cent was recorded in Araria district, while Kathihar district saw the least at 5.36 per cent.

In the first phase of polling on October 28, voter turnout was at 6.74 per cent till 9am, while the second phase — which had the most number of constituencies — recorded 8.05 per cent during the same time period.

Meanwhile, as voting continues to take place in the third phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter urging all voters to participate in this “holy festival of democracy” in greater numbers and set a new voting record while keeping all coronavirus (Covid-19) precautions in mind.

Union home minister Amit Shah also appealed to the youth on social media to vote vigorously to encourage development and good governance in Bihar.

This year’s assembly election in the state has so far been carried out smoothly amid the Covid-19 outbreak in the country. The ECI had laid down several guidelines in this regard which ensured that the overall process does not create any major complications to voters and politicians.

For all three phases, polling booths were regularly sanitised, masks and gloves were given to all voters and social distancing was maintained.

The counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on November 10.

