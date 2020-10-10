Bihar assembly election 2020: Full list of Congress’ star campaigners for phase 1
Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be conducted in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, while the results will be out on November 10.bihar-election Updated: Oct 10, 2020 20:04 IST
The Congress has released a list of 30 party leaders who will lead its poll campaign in Bihar as star campaigners for the first phase of assembly election scheduled to be held on October 28. Among the popular faces who will campaign in the poll-bound state include party chief Sonia Gandhi, former president Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi and party leader and veteran Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha, according to news agency ANI.
Congress’ national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, actor Raj Babbar and chief ministers of party-ruled states will also campaign for the Bihar assembly elections.
Here is the full list of Congress’ star campaigners
1. Sonia Gandhi
2. Rahul Gandhi
3. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
4. Shatrughan Sinha
5. Manmohan Singh
6. Ghulam Nabi Azad
7. Ashok Gehlot
8. Sachin Pilot
9. Meira Kumar
10. Shaktisinh Gohil
11. Madan Mohan Jha
12. Sadanand Singh
13. Amarinder Singh
14. Bhupesh Baghel
15. Tariq Anwar
16. Randeep Singh Surjewala
17. Shakeel Ahmed
18. Nikhil Kumar
19. Pramod Tiwari
20. Akhilesh Prasad Singh
21. Raj Babbar
22. Kirti Azad
23. Sanjay Nirupam
24. Udit Raj
25. Imran Pratapgarhi
26. Prem Chand Mishra
27. Anil Sharma
28. Ajay Kapoor
29. Virender Singh Rathore
30. Mohammad Jawed