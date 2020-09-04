Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Incarcerated Lalu’s political meetings cause uproar

bihar-election

Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal (United), or JD (U), has hit out at Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren for letting jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is serving a prison term after his conviction in corruption cases, to meet his party leaders at will.

“See @HemantSorenJMM ji, you are trying to cover up the misdeeds to prisoner No. 3351 [Yadav] and now your own officer has shown you the mirror. How many more proofs you want? Do justice with convicted @Laluprasadrjd and send him back to Hotwar jail that he deserves,” tweeted Bihar minister and JD (U) spokesman Neeraj Kumar.

The tweet came after Ranchi jail inspector general Birendra Bhushan wrote to the deputy commissioner Chhavi Ranjan regarding Yadav’s regular political meetings ahead of assembly elections in Bihar later this year.

Kumar said Bhushan has corroborated violation of the jail manual and standard operating procedure. “How could a convicted person hold meetings inside the prison. If a person convicted of corruption charges gets political patronage, it is also a crime. The hands of the law are long.”

Neeraj attached Bhushan’s letter, which has cited newspaper reports regarding the submission of biodata by prospective candidates to the chief of RJD, which is a part of Jharkhand’s ruling alliance.

Yadav cannot contest elections under the law because of his conviction. But he is widely believed to have the final say in ticket distribution. He played a role in ticket distribution in the 2015 elections and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Yadav, who has not been keeping well, has been shifted from Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences to the residence of the hospital’s director.

RJD ally Rashtriya Lok Samta Party spokesman Madhav Anand said the attack on Yadav reflected the unease within the ruling camp. “They are upset with the cohesion within [RJD-led] GA [Grand Alliance].”

There was no immediate official reaction from the RJD. “Some adore him, some abhor him, but nobody can ignore him. That is incarcerated RJD chief Lalu Prasad. He is the pivot around which RJD revolves. He is a mass leader. What is wrong with it. Despite being in jail, he stays in demand and that is what he has earned. Neeraj will take a long time to understand Lalu,” said a senior RJD leader, who did not want to be named.