Bihar assembly election 2020: JD(U)'s Bima Bharti looks to become 5-term MLA from Rupauli

Bihar assembly election 2020: JD(U)’s Bima Bharti looks to become 5-term MLA from Rupauli

Bharti first won Rupauli as an independent in 2000 and then as an RJD candidate in 2005. However, in 2010 and 2015, she won as a nominee of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s JD(U).

bihar-election Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 16:42 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) currently holds the Rupauli assembly constituency (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Rupauli assembly constituency, which falls in Bihar’s Purnia district, has been held by chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal(United) since 2010. It also comes under the state’s Purnia Lok Sabha constituency.

The sitting MLA from this constituency is JD(U)’s Bima Bharti, since 2005. While in 2005 Bharti won as a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate, in 2010 and 2015, she won as a JD(U) nominee. In fact, she is a four-term MLA from Rupauli, having also won in 2000, as an independent candidate.

The Lok Sabha MP from Purnia, meanwhile, is Santosh Kumar Kushwaha, also from the JD(U).

In the 2015 assembly polls, Bima Bharti had emerged victorious over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Prem Prakash Mandal. A total of 293,303 people were eligible to cast their votes, of which 181,198 exercised their right to vote. Of these, Bharti secured 50,945 or 28.13% votes as against Mandal’s 41,273 or 22.79% votes.

For the ongoing elections, Bharti has been fielded by the JD(U) again. She will up against Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate Vikash Chandra Mandal and Lok Janshakti Party’s (LJP) Shankar Singh, among others. A total of 312,508 people here are eligible to cast their votes across 465 polling stations.

The Bihar assembly elections are taking place in three phases, of which two have already taken place, on October 28 and November 3. The third and final phase of polling will take place on November 7. Of the state’s 243 assembly constituencies, 71 and 94 went to polls in the first two phases respectively, while 78, including Rupauli, will vote on November 7.

Counting of votes is scheduled to take place on November 10.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which comprises, among others, the BJP and the JD(U), has fielded Bihar CM and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar as its chief ministerial candidate. The RJD-led opposition alliance, the Mahagathbandhan, meanwhile, has fielded party leader Tejashwi Yadav as its candidate for the state’s top post.

