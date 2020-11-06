Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Ramnagar a tough constituency for Congress as BJP seeks sixth win

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 15:12 IST

The Ramnagar constituency which is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) will go to the polls on November 7 in the third and last phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2020. The constituency has been a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 2000.

Ramnagar is located in the Bihar’s West Champaran district and falls under the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. Apart from Ramnagar, the other assembly constituencies under Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha — Valmiki Nagar, Narkatiaganj, Bagaha and Lauria — will also cast their votes on November 7. In the 2015 election, the BJP emerged victorious in three of these five constituencies.

Top contenders for Ramnagar in 2020 are Bhagirathi Devi of the BJP, Rajesh Ram of the Congress and Lokesh Ram of the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party.

The electorate strength this year is 2,95,612 which includes 1,55,817 men, nearly 140,000 women and nine from the third gender.

According to the census of 2011, the constituency has a total population of 4,57,271 of which 89.41% is rural and the remaining 10.59% belongs to the urban section.

In 2015, BJP’s Bhaghirathi Devi defeated Congress Candidate Purnmasi Ram by a margin of nearly 18,000 votes in Ramnagar. Bhaghirathi Devi secured 82,166 votes and 48.05 per cent as vote share. The voter turnout was at 65.52% out of a voting populace of 2,61,358.

Congress Candidate Purnmasi Ram garnered 64,178 votes and a vote share of 37.53 per cent.

Congress faced a greater defeat during the 2010 election as its candidate Naresh Ram lost to BJP’s Bhaghirathi Devi by 29,789 votes.

The BJP which is also the current government in coalition with the Janata Dal (United) is seeking a sixth consecutive victory in Ramnagar this year. Nitish Kumar is the chief ministerial face of the alliance.

Voting has already been completed in 165 constituencies out of the total 243. 71 constituencies went to polling in the first phase on October 28, while 94 saw polling in the second phase on November 3. The third and the final phase with 78 constituencies will vote on Saturday. Counting of votes and declaration of results will be on November 10.