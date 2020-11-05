e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
bihar election 2020
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Rahul Gandhi promises ‘Naya Bihar’ ahead of final-phase polling

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Rahul Gandhi promises ‘Naya Bihar’ ahead of final-phase polling

In an appeal to Bihar voters, Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, “Get ready, now the grand-alliance government will provide employment to you, waive loans of farmers, reduce power bill by half, provide free education and justice to girls, will clear obstacles in the progress of all classes, will set up trade and industry and will create Naya (new) Bihar.”

bihar-election Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 20:56 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
In another tweet, he attacked the BJP government at the Centre for not providing employment opportunities to people, alleging that the job crisis in the country is further deepening and the Modi government is doing nothing to resolve it.
In another tweet, he attacked the BJP government at the Centre for not providing employment opportunities to people, alleging that the job crisis in the country is further deepening and the Modi government is doing nothing to resolve it.(Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
         

Ahead of the last phase of assembly elections in Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promised on Thursday that a grand-alliance government will create “Naya Bihar” by bringing in industry, ensuring employment, waiving farm loans, reducing electricity tariff by half, and providing free education and justice to girls.

In an appeal to Bihar voters, Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, “Get ready, now the grand-alliance government will provide employment to you, waive loans of farmers, reduce power bill by half, provide free education and justice to girls, will clear obstacles in the progress of all classes, will set up trade and industry and will create Naya (new) Bihar.”

In another tweet, he attacked the BJP government at the Centre for not providing employment opportunities to people, alleging that the job crisis in the country is further deepening and the Modi government is doing nothing to resolve it.

“Lack of employment is a national crisis which is further deepening. The Modi government knows only to make hollow promises, not to resolve them,” he said, while citing a news report that employment opportunities have further reduced in October.

The former Congress president also termed the boat tragedy in Bhagalpur as “very tragic” and urged Congress workers to provide all possible help.

“The boat accident in Bhagalpur is very tragic. My condolences to the families of the deceased. The local administration is expected to quickly find and treat the missing passengers. I appeal to the Congress workers to do everything possible to provide all help possible,” he said in yet another tweet in Hindi.

A boat carrying nearly 50 people capsized in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on Thursday, killing a 40-year-old woman, while seven others were feared drowned, officials said.

Polling in 71 and 94 constituencies, out of the 243 Assembly seats, was held in the first two phases on October 28 and November 3 respectively. The remaining 78 seats will go to polls on November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

The Congress is contesting the elections in alliance with the RJD and Left parties.

tags
top news
Jharkhand joins non-BJP ruled states in withdrawing general consent to CBI
Jharkhand joins non-BJP ruled states in withdrawing general consent to CBI
China suspends special flights from India over Covid-19 concerns
China suspends special flights from India over Covid-19 concerns
Fire breaks out at a shop in Delhi’s GB road area, 8 fire tenders at spot
Fire breaks out at a shop in Delhi’s GB road area, 8 fire tenders at spot
MI vs DC Live: DC in trouble after Shaw, Rahane and Dhawan fall on duck
MI vs DC Live: DC in trouble after Shaw, Rahane and Dhawan fall on duck
‘Trump couldn’t handle Covid-19, Modiji saved India’: Nadda in Bihar
‘Trump couldn’t handle Covid-19, Modiji saved India’: Nadda in Bihar
Testing must for those negative on antigen test in Delhi: Harsh Vardhan
Testing must for those negative on antigen test in Delhi: Harsh Vardhan
No relief for TV anchor Arnab Goswami, high court to hear plea tomorrow
No relief for TV anchor Arnab Goswami, high court to hear plea tomorrow
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In