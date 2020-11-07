e-paper
bihar election 2020
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: RJD candidate from Saharsa alleges disruption in polling process by administration

Polling is currently underway on 78 assembly constituencies across 16 districts in the third and final phase of Bihar elections at 7 am today.

bihar-election Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 15:19 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Saharsa
Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 55.69 per cent in the first phase and 53.51 per cent in the second phase of polls for 243 member assembly.
Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 55.69 per cent in the first phase and 53.51 per cent in the second phase of polls for 243 member assembly. (PTI)
         

Former MP Anand Mohan’s wife and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Lovely Anand on Saturday alleged that the administration is creating a disturbance in the polling process and in this regard she will approach the Election Commission.

“Mahagathbandhan will form the government. That is why the State and the administration is creating a disturbance. At more than a dozen booths, EVMs were not provided even after 9 AM. Our voters are being harassed. There are no issues at places where there are voters of others. We will fax to the election commission against this discrimination,” Lovely Anand told ANI. She is contesting from Saharsa Assembly constituency.

When asked to comment on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s last election remark, the RJD leader said: “People have already rejected Nitish Kumar. People are sending him to retirement. That’s why he is saying this for his respect.”

Polling is currently underway on 78 assembly constituencies across 16 districts in the third and final phase of Bihar elections at 7 am today. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 55.69 per cent in the first phase and 53.51 per cent in the second phase of polls for 243 member assembly.

