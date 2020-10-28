e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
bihar election 2020
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Shashi Tharoor reminds voters of migrant crisis

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Shashi Tharoor reminds voters of migrant crisis

Voting began in 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on Wednesday at 7 am and the voter turnout was recorded at 18.29 per cent till 11.30 am.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 12:54 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
“The tears in your eyes, the blisters on your feet. Do you remember everything? The ones who are voting today,” Tharoor wrote on Twitter.
“The tears in your eyes, the blisters on your feet. Do you remember everything? The ones who are voting today,” Tharoor wrote on Twitter.(PTI file photo)
         

As voting for phase-1 of Bihar Assembly elections began on Wednesday, Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor reminded voters of the struggles that migrant workers went through at the beginning of nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“The tears in your eyes, the blisters on your feet. Do you remember everything? The ones who are voting today,” Tharoor wrote on Twitter.

Voting began in 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on Wednesday at 7 am and the voter turnout was recorded at 18.29 per cent till 11.30 am.

 

This is the first election that is being held amid Covid-19 pandemic.

As many as 1,066 candidates are in the fray including 42 from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), 35 from Janata Dal (United), 29 from BJP, 21 from Congress and 8 from Left parties.

Bihar is witnessing a triangular contest between the ruling JDU-BJP alliance, the Mahagathbandhan or the grand alliance (RJD, Congress and others) and Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which is eying the role of a kingmaker in case of a hung Assembly. The elections will decide if Nitish Kumar will win a fourth term as Chief Minister.

On one side is the NDA which includes JD-U (contesting 115 seats), BJP (110 seats), Vikassheel Insaan Party (11 seats) and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (7 seats).

Mahagathbandhan, which picked Tejashwi Yadav as chief ministerial candidate, constitutes RJD (144 seats) and the Congress with 70 seats. Other alliance partners include the CPI-ML (19 seats), CPI (6 seats), and the CPIM (4 seats).

LJP is contesting 136 seats on its own and has fielded candidates against all JD-U nominees and only a few against BJP.

Polling for the second phase is to take place on November 3 and for the third phase on November 7. The counting of votes will be done on November 10.

tags
top news
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Delhi schools will remain closed until further notice, says Manish Sisodia
Delhi schools will remain closed until further notice, says Manish Sisodia
Bihar poll updates: Govt’s farm laws an invasion on state’s farmers, says Gandhi
Bihar poll updates: Govt’s farm laws an invasion on state’s farmers, says Gandhi
JEE candidate in Assam allegedly used proxy to appear in exam; scores 99.8%
JEE candidate in Assam allegedly used proxy to appear in exam; scores 99.8%
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED takes CM’s ex-secretary into custody
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED takes CM’s ex-secretary into custody
‘Will welcome back youth who have joined militancy’: Top Army commander
‘Will welcome back youth who have joined militancy’: Top Army commander
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In