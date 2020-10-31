Bihar Congress in a fix, dozen leaders fighting against alliance candidates

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 16:39 IST

Taking serious exception to the rebellion, the Bihar Congress has decided to act against those contesting the assembly elections, either independent or as nominee of rival parties, against official candidates of the grand alliance (GA) in the state.

More than a dozen leaders have thrown their hat in the ring defying the party line. While some of the leaders contested against the party’s official nominees in various constituencies, a few have filed nominations against the GA nominees in the second and third phase of polling, slated for November 3 and 7.

Upset by the show of rebellion, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) chief Madan Mohan Jha has written letters to all the district party presidents to furnish details of the leaders, who have filed their nominations and are contesting the elections against the GA candidates.

A senior leader of the party said that five out of six assembly segments of Madhubani Lok Sabha, going to the polls in the second phase, have rebel candidates. “Mohammad Sabir and Amanullah Khan, both vice presidents of the district party units, are contesting from Harlakhi and Madhubani town assembly seats, which have official nominees of the GA. Both leaders are said to be close to former Union minister Shakeel Ahmad, who recently rejoined the party after his expulsion for almost two years on the charges of rebellion,” he said.

Similarly, Ausaf Laddan and Mohammad Shamim are also contesting from Bisfi in Madhubani and Keoti in Darbhanga against the GA candidates. Garib Das, son of party veteran Ram Dev Rai, has also taken plunge into electoral politics and filed his nomination from Bachhwara constituency, represented by his father, as an Independent.

Anil Kumar Sharma, a former Jharkhand bureaucrat who joined the Congress, also contested from Hisua seat of Nawada district against the party’s official nominee Nitu Singh.

BPCC spokesman Rajesh Rathore said that the BPCC chief had sought details from the district to expel them from the party.

The BJP have already expelled scores of senior leaders on the charge of defecting. The JD(U) and the RJD too have shown the door to around a dozen leaders, including some sitting MLAs.

AICC member and senior Congress leader Kishore Kumar Jha attributed the growing rebellion in the party to the weak leadership, who have failed to reign in the disgruntled elements. “Internal dissension is growing in the party as opportunists were preferred over the loyalists in distribution of tickets. Paratroopers are being fielded at the expense of dedicated workers,” said Jha.

In the Lok Sabha elections last year, Shakeel Ahmad was suspended from the Congress after he unsuccessfully contested as an independent from Madhubani LS seat against the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) nominee,who was fielded as the GA candidate.