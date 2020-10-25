Bihar election 2020: All you need to know about battle for Atri

bihar-election

Atri, a rural constituency of Bihar, is based in Gaya district of the state. The vidhan sabha seat would be contested in the first phase of the upcoming assembly elections on October 28. The second and third phase of polls would be conducted on November 3 and 7, whereas, the results of all the 243 assembly seats of Bihar will be declared on November 10. The notification for the first phase of Bihar assembly elections was issued on October 1 and the last date of filing nominations was October 8. According to the poll schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the withdrawal of candidature was allowed till October 12. The electoral fight in this constituency is primarily between the Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The Mahagathbandhan candidate from Atri vidhan sabha seat is RJD leader Ajay Yadav whereas, the rival National Democratic Alliance (NDA) camp has issued the ticket to JD (U) leader Manorma Devi.

What happened in 2015 assembly elections?

In the 2015 Atri assembly elections, there were 15 candidates in the fray. Atri was among the 81 seats won by the JD (U). In 2015, the assembly seat had 2,80,973 registered voters. Of them, 1,46,723 were male voters and 1,34,245 were female voters. Atri recorded 55.44 percent voting. The None of the Above (NOTA) votes stood at 6,239.

Kunti Devi of the RJD won the assembly election by securing 60,687 votes and defeated Lok Janashakti Party’s (LJP) Arvind Kumar Singh who got 46,870 votes. The RJD got 80 seats, while JD (U) managed to win 71 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 53 seats and Congress won 27 seats. Nitish Kumar became the chief minister forming an alliance with the BJP. About 55.44 percent of the voters participated in the voting process.

The BJP is fighting these elections along with the JD(U). The Congress has joined RJD and three other Left parties to form Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) to challenge the NDA.