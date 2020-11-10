Bihar Election 2020: Result updates for Cheria-Bariarpur, Bachhwara, Teghra, Matihani, Sahebpur Kamal, Begusarai, Bakhri

bihar-election

Nov 10, 2020

The Congress, RJD and JD(U) have won two assembly constituencies each in the Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency in the 2015 Lok Sabha elections. The Lok Sabha constituency was won by union minister Giriraj Singh in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The six seats had following winning candidates in 2015:

Cheria-Bariarpur -Kumari Manju Verma (JD(U))

Bachhwara - Ramdeo Rai (INC)

Teghra - Birendra Kumar (RJD)

Matihani - Narendra Kumar Singh Alias Bogo Singh (JD(U))

Sahebpur Kamal - Shreenarayan Yadav (RJD)

Begusarai - Amita Bhushan (INC)

Bakhri - Upendra Paswan (RJD)

The assembly constituencies of Cheria-Bariarpur, Bachhwara, Teghra, Matihani, Sahebpur Kamal, Begusarai and Bakhri come under the Lok Sabha Constituency of Begusarai. The population of these constituencies are mostly rural and Teghra assembly constituency has the largest urban population among these seven. Bakhri assembly seat is reserved for a Scheduled Caste (SC) candidate.

In 2015 elections, more than 10 lakh voters cast their votes according to data shared by the Election Commission of India. According to data released by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer(CEO), Begusarai recorded 57.13% voter turnout in the 2020 assembly elections.

Congress, RJD and JD(U) will be in a close contention in this part of Bihar and BJP will also try to make inroads. The exit polls have given the grand alliance led by the RJD a slight edge over the BJP-JD(U) coalition. These exit polls were released shortly after the third and final round of counting on November 7.

Exit polls are based on responses from people who speak to pollsters after casting their vote. These exit polls have in the past predicted wrong winners due to which electorates and contenders will be glued to Election Commission of India’s updates to know who gets the mandate to govern Bihar for the next five years.

Bihar held its elections recently amid the coronavirus pandemic in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7. The voters cast their votes for more than 1,200 candidates this election.