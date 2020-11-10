Bihar Election 2020: Result updates for Harlakhi, Benipatti, Bisfi, Madhubani, Keoti, Jale

bihar-election

The assembly constituencies of Harlakhi, Benipatti, Bisfi, Madhubani, Keoti, Jale seats fall under Lok Sabha Constituency of Madhubani . Basant Kumar from Rashtriya Lok Samta Party was elected in Harlakhi in 2015. INC’s Bhawana Jha won the Benipatti seat. RJD’s Faiyaz Ahmad won from Bisfi, Samir Kumar Mahaseth won Madhubani and Faraz Fatmi from Keoti. BJP won only Jale through Jibesh Kumar’s election.

Harlakhi assembly election 2020 result updates: Sudhanshu Shekhar of JDU is leading with 7679 votes, Ram Naresh Pandey from CPI is following up with 5386 votes.

Benipatti assembly election 2020 result updates: Vinod Narayan Jha of BJP is leading with 19,774 votes followed with Bhawana Jha of INC with 10,362 votes

Bisfi assembly election 2020 result updates: Haribhushan Thakur “Bachol” of BJP is leading with 17,664 votes and Da. Faiyaz Ahmad of RJD is following up with 10,503 votes.

Madhubani assembly election 2020 result updates:Suman Kumar Mahaseth of Vikassheel Insaan Party is leading with 9287 votes and RJD’s Samir Kumar Mahaseth catching up with 8631 votes.

Keoti assembly election 2020 result updates:Murari Mohan Jha of BJP is currently at 28,832 votes and Abdul Bari Siddiqui of RJD is tariling with 27, 394 votes.

Jale election 2020 result updates: Jibesh Kumar of BJP is running ahead with 31,228 votes and Maskoor Ahmad Usmani of INC is trailing with 26,316 votes.

The counting of votes in the 2020 Bihar assembly election will be held on Tuesday (November 10). A total of 3,733 candidates, including 371 women, were in the fray in the three-phase elections, according to the data released by the Election Commission. Votes for the assembly elections in Bihar were cast in three phases - first on October 28, second on November 3 and the last one on November 7.

The exit polls have given the grand alliance led by the RJD a slight edge over the BJP-JD(U) coalition. These exit polls were released shortly after the third and final round of counting on November 7.

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic Bihar witnessed a great voter turnout in all the three phases. For safety of all the Election Commission of India had laid down several norms and guidelines including the provision of essential facilities like sanitization of polling booths, offering gloves and masks to all the visitors and taking care of social distancing in all polling booths at all times. Covid-19 infected patients were also given a chance to take part in the democratic process through postal ballots.