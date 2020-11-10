Bihar Election 2020: Result updates for Patepur, Ujiarpur, Morwa, Sarairanjan, Mohiuddinnagar, Bibhutipur

bihar-election

The RJD and JD(U) have won three assembly constituencies each in the Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency in the 2015 Vidhan Sabha elections. The Lok Sabha constituency was won by union minister Nityanand Rai (BJP) in the 2019 elections.

The assembly constituencies of Patepur, Ujiarpur, Morwa, Sarairanjan, Mohiuddinnagar and Bibhutipur come under the Lok Sabha Constituency of Ujiarpur. The population of these constituencies are mostly rural and Patepur assembly constituency is reserved for a Scheduled Caste (SC) candidate.

In 2015 elections, more than 8 lakh voters cast their votes according to data shared by the Election Commission of India. According to data released by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer(CEO), all these constituencies saw more than 50% voter turnout in the 2020 assembly elections.

The exit polls have given the Grand Alliance led by the RJD a slight edge over the BJP-JD(U) coalition.

Exit polls is a survey of voters done immediately after they exit the polling stations. These exit polls have in the past predicted wrong winners due to which electorates and contenders will be glued to Election Commission of India’s updates to know who emerges victorious in Bihar elections.