Bihar Election 2020: Result updates for Sandesh, Barhara Arrah, Agiaon, Tarari, Jagdishpur, Shahpur

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 09:10 IST

The Arrah Lok Sabha constituency has been the BJP’s stronghold since the 2014 general election. It comprises seven Vidhan Sabha constituencies which saw voting in the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 in the first phase. All these constituencies from a total of 71 went into voting on October 28 amid the various restrictions placed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) due to the prevailing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in the country.

Here is a look at the performance of all the parties in these seven seats in Bihar Assembly Election 2020:

Sandesh assembly election 2020 result updates:

Barhara assembly election 2020 result updates:

Arrah assembly election 2020 result updates:

Agiaon assembly election 2020 result updates:

Tarari assembly election 2020 result updates:

Jagdishpur assembly election 2020 result updates:

Shahpur assembly election 2020 result updates: The Shahpur constituency is witnessing a direct war between the BJP and RJD who in their poll rallies have attacked each other on the issues of employment and corruption. But apart from a battle between these two parties, it is also a battle between two family members.

During the last election, Tiwary defeated Devi’s brother-in-law and former vice president of the BJP Bihar unit by nearly 15,000 votes. Ojha died in the following year. His wife and Munni Devi’s sister in law Shobha Devi is contested as an independent candidate in 2020.

The 243-member Bihar assembly went to polls in three phases, starting October 28 the first with 71 constituencies the second with 94 constituencies on November 3 and the third with 78 constituencies on November 7.

A majority of 122 seats is required to come in power for the next five years. This year’s assembly election has seen better voter participation compared to the previous ones. All three phases recorded a voter turnout of over 55 per cent.

The exit polls, which have gone wrong in the past, showed that a majority of Bihar’s population wants to see a change in governance with a hope that the new party - either individually or in an alliance, would address the relevant issues and improve further improve the political, economic and social environment in the state. Exit polls have projected that the Mahagathbandhan has an edge this time.