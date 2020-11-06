e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
bihar election 2020
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar polls: RJD, LJP in race to clinch JD(U) bastion Alamnagar

Bihar polls: RJD, LJP in race to clinch JD(U) bastion Alamnagar

Interestingly, Alamnagar’s political dynamics has been more about two seasoned politicians.

bihar-election Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 22:38 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Security personnel tying the EVMs and polling materials to be distributed to polling officials from one of the distribution centers set up for the third phase poll of the ongoing Bihar Assembly Election.
Security personnel tying the EVMs and polling materials to be distributed to polling officials from one of the distribution centers set up for the third phase poll of the ongoing Bihar Assembly Election. (ANI)
         

Alamnagar assembly constituency of Bihar falls in Madhepura district and is also a part of Madhepura Parliamentary constituency. This seat consists of Chausa, Puraini and Alamnagar community development blocks. Traditionally a JD(U) bastion, the constituency has seen the party’s undisputed rule since 1990.

Interestingly, Alamnagar’s political dynamics has been more about two seasoned politicians. Birendra Kumar Singh won four consecutive terms from Alamnagar since 1977. Singh started on a Janata Party (JNP) ticket and won his last term during the 1990 assembly polls as a Janata Dal (JD) candidate. Janata Dal’s Narendra Narayan Yadav has been the undefeated champion of Alamnagar since 1995 Vidhan Sabha polls. For nearly three decades, several parties, such as the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and even independent candidates, tried wresting the JD(U) stronghold, but all in vain.

Also read: Bihar Assembly Election 2020 - Will exit polls hit the mark this time?

In the last assembly election in 2015, Yadav defeated Lok Janshakti Party’s Chandan Singh by a margin of 43,876 votes securing 45.74 per cent of the total vote share.

In 2020, Yadav eyes to clinch Alamnagar again and secure his seventh consecutive term. He is all set to lock horns with Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Navin Kumar Nishad and LJP’s Sunila Devi.

As per the estimates, over 3.4 lakh registered electors in Alamnagar will exercise their franchise across over 500 polling stations. Along with 77 other constituencies, Alamnagar will go to polls in the third and final phase of Bihar assembly election on November 7. The first two phases of Bihar assembly election were held on October 28 and November 3, respectively. Counting of votes will take place on November 10.

tags
top news
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
Delhi sees over 7,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time, tally at 423,831
Delhi sees over 7,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time, tally at 423,831
Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India
Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India
SRH vs RCB Highlights: SRH beat RCB by 6 wickets, to face DC in Qualifier 2
SRH vs RCB Highlights: SRH beat RCB by 6 wickets, to face DC in Qualifier 2
UK revises guidance on business with China, cites ‘national security concerns’
UK revises guidance on business with China, cites ‘national security concerns’
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote
US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote
‘Pak needs to reverse decision’: India summons Pak CDA over Kartarpur Sahib row
‘Pak needs to reverse decision’: India summons Pak CDA over Kartarpur Sahib row
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In