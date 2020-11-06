Bihar polls: RJD, LJP in race to clinch JD(U) bastion Alamnagar

bihar-election

Alamnagar assembly constituency of Bihar falls in Madhepura district and is also a part of Madhepura Parliamentary constituency. This seat consists of Chausa, Puraini and Alamnagar community development blocks. Traditionally a JD(U) bastion, the constituency has seen the party’s undisputed rule since 1990.

Interestingly, Alamnagar’s political dynamics has been more about two seasoned politicians. Birendra Kumar Singh won four consecutive terms from Alamnagar since 1977. Singh started on a Janata Party (JNP) ticket and won his last term during the 1990 assembly polls as a Janata Dal (JD) candidate. Janata Dal’s Narendra Narayan Yadav has been the undefeated champion of Alamnagar since 1995 Vidhan Sabha polls. For nearly three decades, several parties, such as the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and even independent candidates, tried wresting the JD(U) stronghold, but all in vain.

In the last assembly election in 2015, Yadav defeated Lok Janshakti Party’s Chandan Singh by a margin of 43,876 votes securing 45.74 per cent of the total vote share.

In 2020, Yadav eyes to clinch Alamnagar again and secure his seventh consecutive term. He is all set to lock horns with Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Navin Kumar Nishad and LJP’s Sunila Devi.

As per the estimates, over 3.4 lakh registered electors in Alamnagar will exercise their franchise across over 500 polling stations. Along with 77 other constituencies, Alamnagar will go to polls in the third and final phase of Bihar assembly election on November 7. The first two phases of Bihar assembly election were held on October 28 and November 3, respectively. Counting of votes will take place on November 10.