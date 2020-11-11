e-paper
Bihar results updates: NDA triumph in state a result of PM's hard work, says union ministers

Bihar results updates: NDA triumph in state a result of PM’s hard work, says union ministers

The core issues in this assembly election were of health, education, employment, women empowerment and corruption.

bihar-election Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 08:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Election officers wearing face masks count votes for the Bihar state assembly election, at a counting centre in Patna on November 10, 2020.
Election officers wearing face masks count votes for the Bihar state assembly election, at a counting centre in Patna on November 10, 2020. (AP Photo)
         

The Bihar assembly election 2020 was a cut-throat battle between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance). Polling was held in a total of 243 constituencies out of which 122 were needed for majority. The final results were announced in the early hours of Tuesday.

The NDA won a total of 125 seats (BJP-74, JDU-43, VIP-4, HAM-4) and made a comeback in Bihar for a second time. The Grand Alliance, which was leading the race according to earlier trends managed to secure 110 seats (RJD-75, Congress-19, Left-16).

Though the Mahagathbandhan lost this time, but RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav gained prominence across the political spectrum. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said the way Tejashwi fought elections will offer inspiration to many youngsters.

The core issues in this assembly election were of health, education, employment, women empowerment and corruption. Political parties through the way of manifestos and rallies assured public that they would deal with these issues with utmost importance if they come into power for the next five years.

Despite the prevailing coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in the country, the assembly election in Bihar was carried off smoothly in all three phases. Polling for first phase took place on October 28 in 71 constituencies. While polling for the second and final phase happened on November 3 and November 7 in 94 and 78 constituencies respectively. The Election Commission of India (ECI) laid several Covid-19 norms such as regular sanitising of booths, ensuring social distancing at all times among many others. The ECI also allowed those infected to exercise their franchise through the system of postal ballot.

Here are the latest updates on Bihar assembly election results: 

‘NDA triumph in Bihar a result of Prime Minister Modi’s hard work’

Union ministers including Ravi Shankar Prasad and Ashwini Kumar Choubey credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the electoral victory that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) pulled off in a closely fought Bihar elections, reports ANI.

