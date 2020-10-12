e-paper
BJP expels 9 party workers for 6 years for joining LJP ahead of Bihar polls

BJP expels 9 party workers for 6 years for joining LJP ahead of Bihar polls

These workers have recently switched from the BJP to the Lok Janshakti Party after it broke away from the NDA to contest the assembly elections on its own.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 22:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
President of the Bihar BJP unit Sanjay Jaiswal said action is being taken against nine party workers for breaching party rules. (HT PHOTO.)
         

The BJP on Monday expelled nine party workers for six years for going against party rules and contesting against NDA candidates in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. These workers have recently switched from the BJP to the Lok Janshakti Party after it broke away from the NDA to contest the assembly elections on its own.

President of the Bihar unit Sanjay Jaiswal said action is being taken against nine party workers for breaching party rules.

Among those who were expelled are Rajendra Singh a former vice president of the state unit, Rameshwar Chaurasia, Dr Usha Vidyarthi, also a former vice president of the state unit, Ravindra Yadav who is a sitting BJP MLA, Shweta Singh, Indu Kashyap, Anil Kumar, Mrinal Shekhar and Ajay Pratap.

