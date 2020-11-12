e-paper
‘It’s for BJP to decide’: Nitish Kumar on what will happen to Chirag Paswan and LJP

Lok Janshakti Party, BJP’s ally in the Centre, contested alone in the Bihar assembly election owing to its opposition to JD(U) and Nitish Kumar.

bihar-election Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 21:46 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses a press conference, at JD(U) office in Patna.
Whether Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party will remain BJP’s ally in the Centre is BJP’s decision to take, Bihar chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Thursday in his first interaction with media after the results of Bihar Assembly Election 2020 were announced. The results and the subsequent assurance by several BJP leaders made sure that Nitish Kumar will retain his CM chair, but his party won’t hold the earlier sway in the coalition any more as BJP, with more seats in its credit, is now the more powerful in the alliance.

On the LJP-NDA equation thorny equation now, Kumar said BJP will decide whether Chirag Paswan’s party will be there in the NDA (in Centre). Paswan decided to sever ties with the NDA in Bihar election because of its staunch opposition to Nitish Kumar. Chirag Paswan, during the campaigning, urged voters to vote for BJP where there is no LJP candidate as he was eyeing at a BJP-LJP coalition in Bihar. But LJP managed to win only two seats in the election.

Refusing to consider this as a defeat, paswan has said that his motive was to strengthen the BJP and damage the JD(U) which has been achieved.

Nitish Kumar, on Thursday, also admitted that LJP has dented JD(U)’s prospect in the election.

