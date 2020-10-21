Nitish Kumar mentally, physically tired: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav ahead of Bihar polls

bihar-election

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandan’s chief ministerial candidate in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday trained his guns on chief minister Nitish Kumar saying that the Janata Dal (United) leader was mentally and physically exhausted and targeted him over the state of employment in the state.

“Nitish Kumar Ji is mentally and physically exhausted. After ruling for 15 years, Nitish Kumar is asking from where will the money to give jobs come from? They should tell that the 60 scams that these people have committed is about Rs 30,000 crore in Bihar’s budget money, where did it go,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI in Hindi.

On Tuesday too, the two leaders indulged in a war of words with the chief minister attacking Yadav over his alliance’s poll promise of one million jobs. “When you make a tall claim, you must also explain the resource mobilisation for meeting the financial burden. Will it be sourced from and serviced by the ill-gotten money which the family has amassed and is currently serving a jail term for the irregularities?” Kumar said during a poll rally in Gaya.

Giving it back to the JDU chief, Yadav in his address in Patna said that the chief minister was a “confused man.” “Nitish Kumar is totally confused now. On one hand, he is asking us how jobs would be provided and from where the money would come. On the other hand, he is talking of generating employment. I want to tell him that we have the will power to give jobs and we will do it,” he said.

During the Mahagathbandhan’s poll manifesto release last week, the RJD leader said that the state of employment in Bihar was the most important address in the elections slated for October and November. “I am a pure Bihari. My DNA is pure. As I have announced that if we come to power, we will give jobs to 10 lakh youth in the first cabinet,” he had said.

He added that forms for government jobs will be made free of cost and the government will bear the travel expenses of the candidates going to the exam centres.

RJD-led Mahagathbandhan is contesting the assembly elections in alliance with Congress and the Left parties.

The 243-seat assembly goes to polls in three phases starting October 28 and the results for the first poll exercise amid the pandemic will be declared on November 10.