‘Will prosecute ground officials to CM for graft if voted to power’: Chirag Paswan

The LJP chief said that his party was contesting on more seats than JD-U and he would surely form the government in Bihar with the blessings of the people.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 18:56 IST
Prasun K Mishra | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Sasaram
On Saturday, LJP chief Chirag Paswan addressed rallies at Sasaram and Kargahar in favour of party candidates Rameshwar Chaurasia and Rakesh Kumar Singh and appealed to the people to vote for LJP to help make a prosperous Bihar.
In another direct attack on Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, LJP chief Chirag Paswan said that his government in the state if voted to power, would set up a probe into the 7-Nishchay Yojana and prosecute the ground officials to the chief minister if they were found responsible for corruption.

The 7-Nishchay Yojana programme for rural development is the dream project of chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Addressing an election rally in favour of party candidate Chandra Shekhar Paswan at Chenari, Chirag Paswan said that Nitish Kumar had failed in governance and the state was facing the worst-ever crisis in education, healthcare, farming and employment sectors. The students and patients from Bihar had to go to other states for education or medical treatment.

“Nitish ji says no industry is possible as the state has no sea connect. Have UP, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, MP got any sea-connect? This man deserves ouster from power and it is certain,” Chirag said.

The LJP chief said that his party was contesting on more seats than JD-U and he would surely form the government in Bihar with the blessings of the people who have realized the reality of double-faced Kumar.

Earlier, he addressed rallies at Sasaram and Kargahar in favour of party candidates Rameshwar Chaurasia and Rakesh Kumar Singh and appealed to the people to vote for LJP to help make a prosperous Bihar.

