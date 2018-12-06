2.0 box office day 7: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar’s film collects Rs 500 cr worldwide, Karan Johar elated

2.0 is raging ahead with full force and has smashed the Rs 500 crore mark in worldwide box office. Starring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson, the film has been a record-breaker since the day of its release and is behind only SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion. Co-distributor Karan Johar shared his excitement and tweeted, “CREATING HISTORY! #2Point0 continues its stride as a mega blockbuster, collects 500cr worldwide!” His other tweet read, “A box office PHENOMENA!!!! 500 crores worldwide!!!!! We at @DharmaMovies are so proud to be associated with the HINDI version of this movie marvel!!!!”

A box office PHENOMENA!!!! 500 crores worldwide!!!!! We at @DharmaMovies are so proud to be associated with the HINDI version of this movie marvel!!!! @shankarshanmugh #RAJNISIR @akshaykumar @LycaProductions pic.twitter.com/JNJaeCaR1X — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 6, 2018

According to a report in Boxofficeindia.com, the Hindi version of the film collected around Rs 9.50 crore which takes it first week total to Rs 129.75 crore. The Hindi version that opened at Rs 20 crore showed a remarkable growth during the weekend with its Saturday and Sunday collections reaching Rs 24 crore and Rs 33.25 crore, respectively. The film had opened at a whopping Rs 64 crore (all languages) on Thursday, November 29, 2018.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers of 2.0 have already made deals worth Rs 370 crore in satellite rights, digital rights and more. Directed by Shankar, 2.0 is said to be made on an estimated budget of around Rs 550 crore. Rajinikanth has a double role in the film of Dr Vaseegaran and the robot Chitti, who were seen in the 2010 film Enthiran (Robot in Hindi). Akshay plays the antagonist in the film while Amy is the female lead. The film has collected positive reviews for its solid 3D, great Atmos sound and special effects.

