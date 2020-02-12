Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor pose with makeup artist Pompy Hans on his birthday in new pic from Laal Singh Chaddha sets

bollywood

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 17:14 IST

Actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are currently shooting Laal Singh Chaddha at an undisclosed location. On Tuesday, the team celebrated the birthday of hair and makeup artist Pompy Hans. Pictures and videos from the celebration have been shared online. Now, he has shared a fresh picture, this time featuring Kareena as well as Aamir.

Sharing the picture, he wrote: “Birthday Celebration with #lalsinghchaddha #onsetbirthday” It looks like they are at a cold location; Kareena is all wrapped up in a thick and warm multi-coloured jacket. Aamir, in a totally different look from what we have previously seen, sports a really short hair style. He is wearing what appears to be a rather ordinary blue and white striped T-shirt, a pair of black high pants and a pair of spectacles. It is not clear if it is a look from the film but it is a departure from his bearded Sikh look from the film’s earlier shooting schedules in Chandigarh and Jaisalmer.

On Tuesday, two new pictures from the film’s sets were shared online. One was from Pompy’s cake cutting ceremony while another was from inside a tent; Kareena was seated inside with a couple of team members, all in warm woollens and jackets.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump. It will be Aamir’s next release after the debacle of his last, Thugs of Hindostan. Aamir and Kareena were on a long 20-day shooting schedule in Chandigarh in October last year. Aamir was spotted in Jaisalmer some time later.

Aamir had announced the project on his birthday in March last year. Announcing it, he had told the waiting reporters, “My next film is finalised. It is called Laal Singh Chaddha. It is being made by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions together. It will be directed by Advait Chandan. It is an adaptation of Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’. “We have bought the rights from Paramount... I am playing the lead role of Lal Singh.”

Written by Atul Kulkarni, Laal Singh Chaddha is being directed by Advait Chandan, who previously directed Secret Superstar.

