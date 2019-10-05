e-paper
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira would like to wish you all a happy weekend with this chill new pic. See here

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira has shared a chill new picture on Instagram, wishing her followers a happy weekend. Check it out here.

bollywood Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Ira Khan is having a lazy weekend.
Ira Khan is having a lazy weekend.
         

Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, is slowly making her presence felt in the industry, which means that even her social media posts catch the attention of her thousands of followers. Ira on Saturday gave a glimpse into her lazy weekend by sharing a picture on Instagram.

The picture shows Ira relaxing on a terrace, wearing shorts, and listening to music. She can be seen resting her head on a bamboo shoot, and in the background we can see the sea. She captioned the post, “I love my terrace. The cement is warm, there’s always a breeze and the view takes me by surprise every time. Happy Weekend!”

 

Ira is currently working on her first play as director. She said in a recent Instagram video that she was super-excited to be taking on the challenge. She said, “I’m super-excited about it because I have been working on it for months but I haven’t really been able to tell anybody about it yet. Now I can scream it to everybody. I have a producer, a sponsor, a cast. Everything is ready and is actually falling into place.”

 

Ira is directing a stage adaptation of Euripedes’ Medea, produced by Sarika and starring Hazel Keech. Speaking about working with such a young talent, Sarika said in an interview, “The thing I liked the most is that something so ancient is being directed by someone so young. Looking at it through the eyes of the new generation is nice, and Ira is looking at it in an interesting way, from whatever I have seen so far.”

While it was earlier speculated that she’d be joining the film industry like her father, Ira said in an interview that she prefers staying behind the camera. Her brother, Junaid, will also play a role in the play.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 17:16 IST

Bollywood News