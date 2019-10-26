Aayush Sharma celebrates 29th birthday in Maldives, says ‘My son Ahil is the best gift Arpita has given me’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 12:15 IST

Away in Maldives, far from the glitter, glamour, and pollution during the festive season, actor Aayush Sharma is having time of his life with wife Arpita Khan Sharma and three-year-old son, Ahil. Currently in a secure professional space, with his next film opposite Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif, the 28-year old, who turns a year older, talks about his birthday plans and the best gift he has got so far. Excerpts:

What is on the cards for today?

It’s always been a happy coincidence that my birthday, most of the time, has fallen during the Diwali season and this year is no different. We’re already in Maldives for my birthday and Diwali celebrations. I always wanted to try my hand at scuba diving, so this time I’m looking to overcome my fears of the sea and take the dive. I was keen to celebrate my birthday in a unique way, and I’m glad things fell in place. I’m really looking forward to celebrating it with my family.

What’s been the best gift your wife has given you till date?

It’s a very difficult question to answer. Arpita has always done special things for me and it’s quite hard to choose one. But the most beautiful gift she has ever given to me is our son Ahil.

It has been a year since your debut in Loveyatri. How different has life been after it?

It has changed a lot. Loveyatri has given me a lot as a film. It gave me an identity, people got to see my work on screen. More importantly, they meet me today and they ask, ‘are you the Chogada boy?’ It feels nice that in one film, I could achieve so much.

Also read: Malaika Arora joins Kajol at Mallika Bhatt’s Diwali bash as Arjun Kapoor parties with Varun Dhawan, see pics

Though Loveyatri didn’t meet expectations commercially, you were noticed, and now you are set for your second film, Kwatha. Why did you take so much time to zero in on a second project?

I’m grateful. Loveyatri was my first film and I was still getting used to facing the camera. Everything happened for the first time so it took time to sink in. This time around, the fear and jitters are not there. I’m ready to take more risk and I guess, bring something new to the table. Kwatha is very different from Loveyatri so I’m excited to experience this journey.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 12:13 IST