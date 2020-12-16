e-paper
Abhishek Bachchan says 'not fair' as film exhibitor takes a dig at other actors while praising Akshay Kumar

Abhishek Bachchan says ‘not fair’ as film exhibitor takes a dig at other actors while praising Akshay Kumar

Abhishek Bachchan protested as a film exhibitor took a jibe at other actors while praising Akshay Kumar for taking very little time to shoot for a film. Abhishek said that different people have a different pace.

bollywood Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 19:36 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan in a still from Housefull 3.
Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan in a still from Housefull 3.
         

Abhishek Bachchan objected to film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi’s jibe at other actors while complimenting Akshay Kumar for his quick turnaround time when it comes to shoots. Abhishek said that different people have a different pace, and it is unfair to pull them down.

In his tweet, Akshaye had written, “Amazing how @akshaykumar finishes off the shoot of an entire film in the amount of time that other stars take to learn a skill which they need to act out in a small scene or so! And more often than not, his film turns out to be the bigger hit! More actors need to ‘plan’ better!”

“Not fair! Each to their own. Different people are motivated by different things. And have a different pace at doing things,” Abhishek protested.

Hindustantimes

When Akshaye defended his original statement by saying that the only way to give a boost to the film industry right now is to make films quickly and ‘(generate) a lot of work’, Abhishek said, “Good work begets more work! Cannot be making films for just the sake of making films. In the long run you will end up doing more damage to the industry. It’s a bit of a catch 22.”

Hindustantimes

Also read | Milind Soman on backlash for posting nude photo: ‘Why wouldn’t I put it? If you don’t want to follow me, don’t’

On being told that the lack of content could lead to many theatres permanently shutting shop, Abhishek said, “Yes agree, but in unprecedented times like these where people are slowly (and dare I say reluctantly) returning to the cinemas. Bad films could discourage even the few to just wait and see it digitally or on TV.”

Hindustantimes

Abhishek also responded to a Twitter user, who claimed he is feeling bad as he himself is ‘slow’ and advised him to ‘work hard and become fast’. The actor wrote, “Mr. Prabhakar. During this pandemic, I completed a web series, a documentary and finished 3 films. Released and promoted the web series, 1 movie and the documentary too. I don’t think speed is my problem, neither intent.”

Hindustantimes

Earlier this year, Abhishek made his digital debut with the Amazon Prime Video series Breathe: Into The Shadows. Post that, he was seen in Anurag Basu’s crime drama Ludo. He was also involved in the documentary Sons Of The Soil, based on the journey of his kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers.

