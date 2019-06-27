Aditya Pancholi on being booked for rape of an actress, says it’s ‘pre-planned’

Actor Aditya Pancholi has reacted to being booked for rape and has called it a ‘pre-planned’ move. The Mumbai Police on Thursday filed an FIR under charges of rape against Aditya Pancholi on the complaint of a renowned Bollywood actress.

Talking to Peeping Moon, Aditya confirmed the charges saying, “Yes, FIR is confirmed, that is known and now investigation will follow.” On being asked if he will counter the FIR, he said, “Once the investigation is done, it will be known whether the rape happened or not 13-14 years ago but all this was pre-planned. After the investigation is done, everyone will know the truth.”

He, however, denied being aware of the extortion case against him. “I am not aware of the extortion charges,” he said.

In the complaint filed at Versova Police Station, Pancholi has been charged under Sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 384 (extortion), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The actor had recorded her statement before the Versova Police earlier this week in support of her previous complaint against Pancholi.

Aditya was last seen in Bajirao Mastani as Shripad Rao. He also made an appearance in his son Sooraj Pancholi’s debut, Hero. He has also featured in few Salman Khan films such as Bodyguard, Race 2 and Jai Ho.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

