After Sanju’s success, Rishi Kapoor has the most ‘dad’ blessings for Ranbir Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor is a proud papa and cannot help cheering for his son, Ranbir Kapoor. The veteran actor shared a special message for Ranbir, congratulating him on the success of his latest film and showering him with blessings to do better in his future projects as well.

“I am flying and aircraft flying at 40,000 ft.Emirates flight EK702 Mauritius to Dubai now in real time. Cheers Ranbir! You don’t know how proud your parents are. Thank you and God Bless you. Aur bhi achcha kaam karo!,” he posted on Twitter with a happy selfie aboard a flight. He can be seen holding up a drink.

I am flying and aircraft flying at 40,000 ft.Emirates flight EK702 Mauritius to Dubai now in real time. Cheers Ranbir! You don’t know how proud your parents are. Thank you and God Bless you. Aur bhi achcha kaam karo! pic.twitter.com/CIt63wjxg1 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 1, 2018

A video recorded by Rajkumar Hirani of Rishi reacting to Sanju’s trailer went viral a few weeks ago. Rishi said he could not believe he was watching Ranbir and not Sanjay Dutt himself.

Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is a biopic on the life of Dutt. The film has minted Rs 120 crore in its opening weekend and broke Bahubali’s record for highest single day earnings in India with Rs 46.71 crore made on Sunday.

Ranbir is receiving praise from Bollywood celebrities for his performance in Sanju. His rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt is also among them. At a media interaction, she said, “I really liked it. It is a fantastic, fabulous and an outstanding film. I think in my top 10 best film list, ‘Sanju’ is high up there. Ranbir is outstanding in it. Vicky Kaushal and Paresh ji (Rawal) also did a fantastic job. Everyone including Anushka (Sharma) and Sonam (Kapoor) did really good job. It’s a full package.”

The film also stars Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Jim Sarbh and Boman Irani.

Follow @htshowbiz for more