Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Gauri Khan accompany their kids Aaradhya and AbRam to school function. See pics

After Priyanka Chopra’s star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai, star kids dominated the second half of the week with their starry appearances. An annual function at a premium school run by the Ambanis saw a host of star kids and their famous parents in attendance. The second day of the event had all from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Gauri Khan accompanying their kids for the gala.

After Shah Rukh Khan attended the function with son AbRam a day before, wife Gauri Khan took the charge the next day and accompanied the little one to the event. Dressed in a white and red costume, AbRam looked all geared up for his performance. However, the boy seemed to be feeling a bit shy as he tried to cover his face from the paparazzi for a moment.

Aishwarya and Abhishek had also attended the function a day before and were cheering their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan from among the audience. The star kid had performed on stage at the event. On the second day, the star couple was spotted along with Aaradhya and niece Navya Naveli Nanda at the event.

Actor Raveena Tandon was also spotted accompanying her daughter Rasha Thadani for the function. Actor Sohail Khan too was spotted with younger son Yohan Khan at the school. Karisma Kapoor who had accompanied kids Samiera and Kiaan Raj Kapoor on the first day wasn’t spotted the next day. However, the star daughter gladly waved to the paparazzi in her mother’s absence.

Apart from the star families and their kids, the owners –- the entire Ambani family was spotted at the venue. Newlywed Isha Ambani along with her husband Anand Piramal and mother-in-law was spotted at the event. Akash and Anant Ambani were also spotted with their partners.

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 09:05 IST