Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s birthday post thanking her parents is winning the internet. See it here

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:26 IST

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has thanked her parents on her 46th birthday on November 1. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture of her mother and father -- Brinda and the late Krishnaraj Rai -- and wrote that she loves them unconditionally.

She captioned a picture of her smiling parents, “Thank YOU. I LOVE YOU ETERNALLY..UNCONDITIONALLY...” and added several star and heart emojis. Aishwarya’s post has been ‘liked’ almost 200,000 times in a couple of hours. Her fans left warm comments under the post. “Happy birthday Queen,” wrote one person, while another commented, “God bless you and your family!”

Earlier in the day, Aishwarya’s husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to post his birthday message for his wife. Sharing a picture of Aishwarya with Rome in the background, Abhishek wrote: “Happy birthday Principessa!!!” Several friends and family members, including Aishwarya’s sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Bipasha Basu and Sonali Bendre, wished her in the comments.

The actor is celebrating her birthday with Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya in Rome. She’d shared several pictures from Rome earlier, and pictures of her at an event were shared by her online fan clubs.

Aishwarya is often accompanied by her family on her international trips. Last year, she took Aaradhya and her mother, Brinda, to France, to attend the Cannes Film Festival. Aishwarya lost her dad in March 2017.

Aishwarya and the Bachchan family hosted a grand Diwali party on Sunday, which made headlines for unexpected reasons as well. Aishwarya’s longtime manager found herself in a bit of danger after her lehenga caught on fire. It was reported that the actor rushed to her rescue and was aided by none other than Shah Rukh Khan, who offered his sherwani to Aishwarya’s manager.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 20:20 IST