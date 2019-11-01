On Aishwarya Rai’s birthday, Abhishek Bachchan wishes his ‘Principessa’ with a royal photo

bollywood

Updated: Nov 01, 2019

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned 46 on November 1 and celebrated her birthday in an intimate fashion in faraway Rome. Her husband Abhishek Bachchan posted a sweet picture from their hotel to wish the actor.

Sharing a picture of Aishwarya with Rome in the background, Abhishek wrote: “Happy birthday Principessa!!!” The post saw a number of celebrities wishing Aishwarya including sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Bipasha Basu and Sonali Bendre. Aishwarya is wearing a pale pink lace gown by designer Nedret Taciroglu from the launch of the new line of Longines watches, Dolce Vita.

A cute video from the launch has emerged online which shows Aishwarya calling daughter Aaradhya to her and then planting a kiss on her. She then calls out to husband Abhishek to join them. Aaradhya, who is dressed in a matching pink dress, runs up to her mother and gives Aishwarya a warm hug. Later, we see Abhishek walking to his wife.

After a blockbuster Diwali celebrations at their home in Mumbai, Aishwarya left for Rome with Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya to honour her professional commitment with the watchmaker. She also rang in her birthday while on her Roman holiday.

On Thursday, she posted pictures from a photoshoot and looked ravishing as ever in a structured white dress, a sapphire ring and a watch with a green band. She looked so stunning that fans kept wondering how she could look like that at 46.

Aishwarya was in news again on Diwali after her long-time manager Archana Sadanand met with an accident when her lehenga caught fire at the party. She was rushed to Nanavati Hospital in the city. Reports had emerged soon after of how Shah Rukh Khan, also present at the function, had quickly stepped in to put off the flames with his coat. Later, a news also appeared that actually it was Aishwarya’s quick thinking which saved the day -- on seeing Archana’s lehenga catching fire, she had immediately tore off her lehenga.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019