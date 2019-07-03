Akshay ‘Fitness’ Kumar becomes the first Bollywood actor to complete the #BottleCapChallenge

In the social media age, anything and everything becomes a new challenge, and our celebrities too, aren’t far behind when it comes to participating in them. The latest one to take the internet by storm is the #BottleCapChallenge, where the aim is to take the cap off the bottle with a roundhouse kick. It’s a fitness test too, of sorts, which assesses your finesse in executing the perfect move.

The one star who is always up for such fitness challenges from Bollywood is our Khiladi, Akshay Kumar. His fitness continues to give younger stars a run for their money. Akshay was also the first one from the industry to start the ‘Fit India’ movement in March last year (which also won him appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi), and as expected, he’s executed the #BottleCapChallenge perfectly too. He took to Twitter today morning and posted a video of him completing it.

I couldn't resist 😉#BottleCapChallenge



Inspired by my action idol #JasonStatham, I will repost/retweet the Best I see, come on Guys and Girls get your Bottle out and your Legs in the Air, Let's Do This 💪🏽 #FitIndia #WednesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/RsDYDWhS5n — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 3, 2019

Along with the video, he wrote that it was Hollywood actor Jason Statham, who inspired Akshay to take it up. “I couldn’t resist #BottleCapChallenge Inspired by my action idol #JasonStatham, I will repost/retweet the Best I see, come on Guys and Girls get your Bottle out and your Legs in the Air, Let’s Do This #FitIndia #WednesdayMotivation” he wrote, hence becoming the first Bollywood star to participate in it.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 11:59 IST