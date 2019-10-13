Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar hail PM Narendra Modi for plogging on Mamallapuram beach, say ‘he leads with an example’

bollywood

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi went plogging on Mamallapuram beach on Saturday, several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Anupam Kher and Vivek Oberoi have spoken about the leader.

Akshay Kumar hailed him as the best leader and tweeted, “Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, the best leaders are those who lead with an example! Also it is such a great activity to stay fit and at the same time keeping our public places clean.”

Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, the best leaders are those who lead with an example! Also it is such a great activity to stay fit and at the same time keeping our public places clean. https://t.co/Db0GWvoPtz — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 12, 2019

Appreciating him for connecting fitness with cleanliness, filmmaker Karan Johar wrote on Twitter, “This is the perfect communication Honourable Prime Minister sir! @narendramodi Your initiative will ensure we have accountability to our public places and keep the sanity levels high! A Clean India! A Fit India! That’s the mantra!”

This is the perfect communication Honourable Prime Minister sir! @narendramodi Your initiative will ensure we have accountability to our public places and keep the sanity levels high! A Clean India! A Fit India! That’s the mantra! https://t.co/PccHnA3hI1 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 12, 2019

Anupam Kher wrote in Hindi, “This picture of the Prime Minister picking trash at a beach will go on to become the symbol of simplicity and honesty in the world. It is not just a glimpse of the Swacch Bharat campaign but also shows the image of a fakir. How can such a person be afraid of anything. Jai Ho.”

प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी की ये तस्वीर आने वाले समय में पूरी दुनिया में ईमानदारी, सच्चाई, सादगी और निस्स्वार्थ भावना का एक प्रतीक बनेगी। इस तस्वीर में स्वच्छ भारत का अभियान तो है ही। साथ में एक फ़क़ीर के छवि भी छुपी है।अब ऐसे इंसान को किस चीज़ का डर हो सकता है। जय हो।🙏 pic.twitter.com/IOmM2l1Fy3 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 13, 2019

Feeling proud, Vivek Oberoi tweeted, “A true leader always leads by example. Hats off to you @PMOIndia. This is truly incredible & inspiring to each one of us. Thank you for making us such proud Indians. We all must make it a point to plog for a healthy and clean India! Jai Hind.”

A true leader always leads by example. Hats off to you @PMOIndia. This is truly incredible & inspiring to each one of us. Thank you for making us such proud Indians.



We all must make it a point to plog for a healthy and clean India! Jai Hind🇮🇳#SwachhBharat #SwachhBharatMission https://t.co/Ue3LtGf02M — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) October 12, 2019

Modi, who was in the city for an informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, was seen cleaning up a beach by picking up plastic litter and other waste during his morning walk.

On Twitter, Modi released a three-minute video, which showed him collecting the waste as he walked barefoot on the sand, and urged the people to ensure that public places are clean and tidy. “Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes. Also handed over my ‘collection’ to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff.”

“Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy! Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy,” he tweeted. Plogging means picking up trash such as used plastic bottles while jogging or running.

In another tweet, he said:”Refreshing walk and exercises in Mamallapuram, along the scenic coast.” During his speech on Independence Day this year, Modi had announced a campaign to make the country free of single-use plastic.

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan for a clean India was launched in 2014.

(With PTI inputs)

